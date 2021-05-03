Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $378.00. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.90 and a 200 day moving average of $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

