Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 131,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

