Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.