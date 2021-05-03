Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,511. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average of $172.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

