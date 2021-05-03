VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,858.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.