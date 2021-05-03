VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

