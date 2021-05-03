Validity Hits 1-Day Volume of $412,424.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 193.2% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $39.35 million and $412,424.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $9.17 or 0.00015928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $744.15 or 0.01292723 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,295,296 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,822 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

