Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

