Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,236 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Shares of PJP opened at $77.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

