Usca Ria LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

