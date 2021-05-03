Usca Ria LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NYSE:EMN opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

