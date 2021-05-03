Usca Ria LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

