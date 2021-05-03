Usca Ria LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

