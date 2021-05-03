Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,935 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

