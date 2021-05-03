Usca Ria LLC Buys 10,988 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 720.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

