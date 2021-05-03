US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USFD opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

