Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to $3.60

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $3.60 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UROY opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.58.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

