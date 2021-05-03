Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.70 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $28.72 or 0.00049613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $287.15 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

