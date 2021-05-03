Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 60,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The stock has a market cap of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

