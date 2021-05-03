Unitrade Trading 8% Lower This Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 8% against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

