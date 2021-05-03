Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.40 on Monday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.