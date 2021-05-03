United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in April

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other United States Antimony news, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAMY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

