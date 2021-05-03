United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

