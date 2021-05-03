United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $31,000 in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

Shares of TRCH opened at $2.12 on Monday. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.