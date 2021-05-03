United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

