United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,081 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

LOW stock opened at $196.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

