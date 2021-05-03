Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $222.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

