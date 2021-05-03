Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares during the period. Union Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 1.6% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.83% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LATN opened at $10.07 on Monday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.