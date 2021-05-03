Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

