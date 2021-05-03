Under Armour (UAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.59.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.