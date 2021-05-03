Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Buy” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.59.

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

