Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMICY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.