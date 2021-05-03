Umbrella Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 141% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

