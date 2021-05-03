UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dnb Asa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

DNHBY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

