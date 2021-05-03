UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

