UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €125.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.89. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

