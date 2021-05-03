Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.24. 491,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,879,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

