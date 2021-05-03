Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $83.00 at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Twitter by 160,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Twitter by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

