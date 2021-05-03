Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.09 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $367.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.