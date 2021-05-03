Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $286,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.10 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.