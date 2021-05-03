Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $208,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

PTON stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.