Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 28,921 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,921 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $11.54 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

