Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 163.4% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

