TuSimple (TSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $38.43 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.