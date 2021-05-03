TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,367,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 4,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,789.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.10 on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.
About TUI
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.