TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,367,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 4,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,789.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.10 on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

