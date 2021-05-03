TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 170 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

TUI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TUI stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 430.70 ($5.63). The company had a trading volume of 3,225,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,595. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

