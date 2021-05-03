Tudor Pickering Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

