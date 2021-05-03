TrumpCoin Achieves Market Cap of $239,045.53 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $239,045.53 and approximately $858.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00336398 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

