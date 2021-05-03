Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

