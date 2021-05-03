Truist Securities Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,367.96 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

